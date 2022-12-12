BONO Announces New Dates For “Stories of Surrender” Tour At New York’s Iconic Beacon Theatre

Live Nation today announced a Spring 2023 run of eight dates for Bono’s critically acclaimed ‘Stories of Surrender’ at New York’s iconic Beacon Theatre, starting April 16, 2023.

The announcement of Bono at The Beacon comes following unprecedented demand for ‘Stories of Surrender’ – a show that left both audiences and critics cheering for more – in support of ‘SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story’, the New York Times and Sunday Times best-selling memoir by Bono – artist, activist and U2 lead singer – available now. ‘Stories of Surrender,’ produced by Live Nation and directed by Willie Williams, marks the release of a memoir in which one of the world’s most iconic artists writes for the first time about what and who brought him success, while at the same time revealing his “…childhood insecurity, which is your only security” as a performer, and the faith that sustains him.

The storied surroundings of the Beacon Theatre perfectly illuminate Bono’s role as bandleader and activist, as well as the remarkable lives entwined with his own. This is a life, alive and very present, on stage.

Bono will once again be joined by musicians Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee for an evening of “words, music and some mischief…”

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Thursday December 15, at 10am local time and will be available at:www.ticketmaster.com/bono. All tickets purchased online will be delivered as secure mobile tickets. There will be a four-ticket limit per person.

DATES: ‘Stories of Surrender’ – Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023

Sunday April 16, 2023

Monday April 17, 2023

Friday April 21, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023

Wednesday April 26, 2023

Friday April 28, 2023

Saturday April 29, 2023

Wednesday May 3, 2023

About Bono

The lead singer of U2, Bono was born Paul David Hewson in Dublin. He met The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., and Adam Clayton at school, and in 1978 U2 was formed. The band have released 14 studio albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience award. In 2005, U2 was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Alongside his role in U2, Bono is a groundbreaking activist. A leader in Jubilee 2000’s Drop the Debt campaign, he co-founded sister organizations ONE and (RED). With ONE, Bono has lobbied heads of state around the world, helping to ensure the passage of programs that have helped to save tens of millions of lives over the past twenty years. (RED)—which partners with companies to raise awareness and funds to combat AIDS— as of 2022 has generated more than $700 million for the Global Fund to treat and prevent AIDS in Africa.

About Bono’s memoir ‘SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story’

November 1st 2022 saw the release of Bono’s memoir titled ‘SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story’, the story of the remarkable life he’s lived, the challenges he’s faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him. The subtitle, ’40 Songs, One Story,’ refers to the book’s 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will be featured throughout the book. In his unique voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was fourteen, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty. Writing with candor, self-reflection, and humor, Bono opens the aperture on his life—and the family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged, and shaped him.

Additional information about SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story is available at surrendermemoir.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.