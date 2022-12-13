“Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration” Special To Feature Cameos From Paige O’Hara, Richard White and Alan Menken!

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award® nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC present “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.”

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation’s “Beauty and the Beast” and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new never-before-seen musical performances, brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story. The cast for the event includes H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as Beast, Rita Moreno as the narrator, Martin Short as Lumiére, Joshua Henry as Gaston, and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

Disney legends Paige O’Hara, Richard White, and Alan Menken known from their work on original “Beauty and the Beast” will be making an appearance! O’Hara and White voiced Belle and Gaston respectively in the 1991 classic, and in the reimagining, O’Hara will play a librarian, while White will play a baker. Not only will these two be joining, but Alan Menken will also make an appearance playing the piano on a song!

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

