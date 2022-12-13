Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’ Set To Hit Blu-ray In Late January 2023

Luca Guadagnino’s Venice Film Festival Award-winning Bones and All, from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and United Artists Releasing, will be released on Blu-ray on January 31, it was announced today by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Directed by Guadagnino from a screenplay by David Kajganich, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. The film is produced by Luca Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Marco Morabito, David Kajganich, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti, Peter Spears, and Timothée Chalamet.

Bones and All stars Taylor Russell (Escape Room), Academy Award® nominee Timothée Chalamet (Call me By Your Name), Academy Award® winner Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies), André Holland, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jessica Harper, and Academy Award® nominee Chloë Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry).

Bones and All will be available on DVD on January 31 for $29.98 (SRP).

Official Synopsis: Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.

