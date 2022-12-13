M3 ROCK FESTIVAL Returns In 2023 — Artist Lineup Revealed!

The M3 Rock Festival is returning in 2023 for its 14th epic year! The internationally renowned hard rock and heavy metal festival is ready to celebrate with a full weekend of performances back on Merriweather Post Pavilion’s legendary main stage, May 6th and 7th, 2023.

This year’s M3 Rock Festival is kicking off on Saturday, May 6th with performances from Styx, Extreme, Winger, Slaughter, Lita Ford, Quiet Riot, local band Child’s Play and more.

BUT THAT’S NOT ALL! Stick around for Sunday, May 7th, featuring Warrant, Great White, Loudness, Steven Adler (of Guns N’ Roses), FireHouse, Riley’s L.A. Guns, Vixen, and Mike Tramp (of White Lion), with everyone’s favorite hometown heroes KIX closing out the weekend.

Over the past 14 years, M3 has become more than a festival – it’s an ‘80s arena rock experience.

Each year, VIP and Pavilion seats sell out quickly. Two-day and VIP packages go on sale Friday, Dec.16th at 12pm EST through ticketmaster.com.

If available, single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

Tickets can also be purchased at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 9:30 Club, The Anthem and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours – please note however that M3 Rock Festival tickets will not be available for purchase at the Merriweather Post Pavilion box office until Monday, December 19th, at 10 am.

For more information, visit ticketmaster.com or M3rockfest.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.