MTV and Paramount+ Greenlight Global Expansion of ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ Franchise

MTV today announced the global expansion of the Drag Race franchise with three new editions in Brazil, Germany and Mexico which will air on MTV/Paramount+ in their respective territories. Additionally, fan favorites from around the world will enter the first ever Drag Race Global All Stars exclusively on Paramount+ globally. As part of the new expansion, the US series of RuPaul’s Drag Race heads to MTV for season 15 on Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will also return for season 3 next year on VH1. Each week, the celebrities will undergo complete drag transformations and compete in the ultimate lip sync showdown based on a new category until one of them is crowned “America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar” and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity.

“With the global expansion of RuPaul’s Drag Race, we’re thrilled to bring the franchise into three new Paramount+ territories – Germany, Brazil and Mexico – and are very excited that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will return for a third season with our partners at VH1/BET,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“We are big fans of the Drag Race franchise and thrilled to bring back RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for another season on VH1,” said Scott Mills, President/CEO, BET Media Group.

“World of Wonder is delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios,” said Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, CEOs of World of Wonder. “Drag Race is about universal themes of love, self-expression, and acceptance – and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally. Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages, and cultures around the world.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, the most celebrated reality competition franchise in history with 27 Emmy® Awards, is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder.

