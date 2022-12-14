CRUISE TO THE EDGE: The World’s Premier Prog Rock Experience To Set Sail In 2024!

Cruise to the Edge (CTTE), the world’s premier progressive rock experience at sea, is set to return March 8th-13th, 2024 with its biggest cruise ever. Marking its eighth voyage, the five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise is set to sail out of Miami, FL aboard the Norwegian Pearl and visit two ports: Ocho Rios, Jamaica and George Town, Grand Cayman.

Featuring an array of events and music-filled days with performances from some of the world’s greatest prog rock artists, CTTE ’24 will be headlined by prog legends Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors, and for the first time, Big Big Train. The lineup also includes returning acts Adrian Belew, Martin Barre, The Flower Kings, Haken, Protocol, Queensrÿche, PFM, Airbag, Baraka, Klone, and Wishbone Ash; alongside cruise newcomers Gryphon, Lonely Robot, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, and legendary prog metal group Symphony X, with more artists to be announced in the coming months. Plus, official cruise hosts Jon Kirkman and Roie Avin will be moderating Q&A’s and activities.

The public on-sale just kicked off (11/21), with cabins starting at $1,397.00 per person (double occupancy). Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit CruiseToTheEdge.com and follow @CruiseToTheEdge on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining there will be artist/cruiser photo experiences, Q&A sessions, special theme nights, and other events designed to optimize the artist/fan experience. This year’s cruise will once again feature the unparalleled CTTE Late Night Live , where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents in four different performance scenarios: Late Night Live Pro Jam (guests are invited to play with a headline act), Artist’s Choice (featuring fans and prog legends performing together), The Main Event (where guests can shine with fellow Late Night Live musicians), and Overtime Jam (where guests can choose a song to be featured in a late-night jam).

Cruisers will get to experience the Norwegian Pearl is designed specifically for the concert cruise market, featuring some of the best venues on the high seas, incredible dining options, and the friendly and attentive service for which Norwegian Cruise Line is known. The ship’s 16 chic dining options, 15 bars and lounges, dazzling casino, tranquil spa, Body Waves fitness center, rock-climbing wall, and spacious Garden Villas are just a few things that make this Jewel-class cruise ship a destination of her own. All accommodations showcase a relaxing vibe with cool blue hues reminiscent of the calming ocean with silver and turquoise accents. Stateroom’s feature new furniture, carpeting, headboards, and televisions. Click here for more info on the ship.

The first port stop on CTTE ‘24 is Ocho Rios, Jamaica . Located on the north coast of Jamaica, Ocho Rios is adorned with beautiful golden beaches juxtaposed against its jungle-covered mountains. This backdrop allows for a myriad of unique excursions for guests to enjoy including river rafting, river tubing, savoring a moment of relaxation in a riverside cabana, or simply an easy breezy day on the beach at Discovery Bay. This port-of-call is magnificent for more than just sightseeing and adventure, in fact, Island Village is a shopper’s dream featuring duty-free shops filled with designer fashion, gorgeous jewelry collections, and more. Ocho Rios is most famous for Dunn’s River Falls, Jamaica’s national treasure, where guests can spend the day scaling this spectacular waterfall ? climbing and exploring the limestone rocks while relishing in the refreshing pools along the way. For the more adventurous, there’s swimming with dolphins, plunging through twists and turns on a rainforest bobsled, getting wet n dirty in a dune buggy in the Jamaican woodlands, or racing through the trees on a series of ziplines near Dunn’s River Falls. Click here for a full list of shore excursions on Ocho Rios.

The next stop is the beautiful George Town, Grand Cayman , a quaint town that hosts to a variety of activities including luxurious glass-bottom boat tours, rum distillery tours, art galleries, top-notch shopping that includes duty-free shops, mouthwatering places to eat, and a historical museum. While George Town is smaller than many destinations, it still has a plethora of options to choose from so you can plan your perfect day, including the Dolphins and Stingray Sandbar, Turtles, Turtles and more Turtles excursion, or snorkel and explore the USS Kittiwake Sunken Ship, combined with the stunning Grand Cayman barrier reef. Click here for a full list of shore excursions on George Town.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music spanning decades of prog (dating back to the beginning of the genre all the way to present day) to keep fans entertained day and night, CTTE ‘24 promises to be a fantasy camp, personal paradise, and the vacation of a lifetime for progressive rock enthusiasts. Click here for exclusive CTTE merch.

About Cruise to the Edge:

CTTE LLC?promoter for Cruise to the Edge?is a leader in cruise charter innovation, having sailed thousands of passengers in the last 20 years in associated companies. Cruise to the Edge 2024 represents the eighth progressive rock cruise charter for the company, which has showcased classic prog and prog metal artists spanning five decades. The principals of Cruise to the Edge have deep roots in the music industry, having provided world-class cruise ship production management for celebrities and musical artists for over two decades. Past charters have included an array of Fortune 500 companies, plus theme cruises, featuring major entertainers in multiple music genres.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.