“MILF MANOR” Dating Series To Heat Up January 2023 On TLC and DISCOVERY+

From cities all across the country, eight confident and strong-minded women leave home for the chance to find love at a paradise destination in TLC’s brand-new, love and relationship dating series, MILF MANOR. Although they may be a few years older than the average dating show contestant, these women are not out of practice.

Ranging from 40 to 60 years young, this vibrant group brings their unique life experiences to the game. They have decades of dating experience and will use it to find a lasting connection with men half their age. However, nothing can prepare them for a jaw dropping surprise that will greet them at the front door.

MILF MANOR premieres on Sunday, January 15th at 10PM ET/PT on TLC and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Set in an exquisite location along the beautiful beaches of Mexico, not everything is fun and games as these women get serious. Tensions run high when eight women and eight young hunks come together to find love. The women include a competitive 47-year-old fitness studio owner from Mexico currently living in Miami, a spontaneous 50-year-old “disco mommy” from Orange County, a 44-year-old Jersey girl currently living in Los Angeles, a 59-year-old fitness instructor and singer from Los Angeles and a 50-year-old event planner who used to be the B-Girl back in the day, just to name a few. Each episode features challenges that will prove whether a connection is genuine or if it’s time to leave the manor. Will the young gentlemen be able to win over the MILFs with their charming good looks or will their behavior prove them under-experienced and land them on the chopping block? Chemistry, jealousy and top-notch drama keep it steamy in the manor.

MILF MANOR is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Spun Gold for TLC and discovery+.

