SCREAM VI: Ghostface Takes Manhattan In Teaser Trailer For Highly-Anticipated Horror Sequel!

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group have officially stuffed our stockings for the holidays with the release of the official teaser trailer and poster art for SCREAM VI!

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, the film boasts an all-star lineup that includes Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving with Hayden Panettiere and Courtney Cox.

SCREAM VI is currently slated to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.

Official Synopsis: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”), and Courtney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

