FRED MINNICK’S BOURBON INVITATIONAL: Epic Event Set To Heat Up Football’s Biggest Weekend!

Fred Minnick is known around the world as a leading authority on all things bourbon and spirits. Throughout the year, he has interviewed countless celebrities, musicians and athletes on his award-winning podcast The Fred Minnick Show, and he has brought his one-of-a-kind rare bourbon tasting experiences to cities across the country. Now, he’s combining the best of both worlds with Fred Minnick’s Bourbon Invitational ahead of the Big Game.

Fred Minnick’s Bourbon Invitational, co-produced with renowned special events company R-Entertainment, adds to an exciting list of parties happening during the Big Game week. The 2-day exclusive spirits event will take place at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria in Old Town Scottsdale, AZ on Thurs., Feb. 9 (2-5 PM MST) and Fri., Feb. 10 (2-5 PM MST). The event will feature celebrity guest bartenders from the sports world including legendary pro football player Jared Allen with more guests to be announced. The event will also feature bourbons from iconic football players from Peyton Manning’s Sweetens Cove to Charles Woodson’s Woodson Whiskey to Terry Bradshaw’s Bradshaw Bourbon and others. Other celebrity whiskeys include brands from ZZ Top, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley and more.

“I’m a lifelong football fan and to throw a party during the week of the year’s biggest game is a dream come true,” says Minnick. “Guests can expect to mingle with the stars while sipping on some rare bourbon. This will be an amazing two days!”

“Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is excited to partner with renowned bourbon icon Fred Minnick for his Bourbon Invitational,” adds Joseph Ciolli, CEO of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria. “Grimaldi’s events are always spectacular, and what makes this one even more special is this amazing bourbon menu event is happening during the Big Game weekend and it helps support the Phoenix Theatre Company. Pizza, bourbon and football: what more can you want?”

Attendees can expect to learn top tasting techniques from Minnick, taste some of the finest and most rare bourbons on the market, hear about the rich culture and history of America’s spirit, and meet legendary football players and celebrities who will participate in the event alongside attendees.

Fred Minnick’s Bourbon Invitational will include tastings of spirits that are nearly impossible to find at the liquor store from Pappy Van Winkle, Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, Henry McKenna Single Barrel, vintage Stitzel-Weller and more. Selections will vary per tier of ticket purchased. The rocking bar at the event will be powered by UnicornAuctions.com, an auction house specializing in extremely rare bottles, including the record-breaking Red Hook Rye that sold for more than $48,500.

Tickets are available now while supplies last and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Phoenix Theater, chosen due to Minnick’s passion for the arts and his mission to promote arts education. Tickets can be purchased (ages 21+), here:

Thursday (2.9) night: etix.com/ticket/p/5442135

Friday (2.10) night: etix.com/ticket/p/8498742

For more information on all things Fred Minnick, visit fredminnick.com.

