Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool 2023
INFINITY POOL: Neon Debuts Theatrical Poster Brandon Cronenberg’s New Film Starring Mia Goth

Written by on

NEON has unveiled the official poster art for Brandon Cronenberg’s upcoming film, INFINITY POOL. Written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, the film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, and Jalil Lespert.

“Infinity Pool” is set to debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section and is produced by Karen Harnisch, Andrew Cividino, Christina Piovesan, and Noah Segal.

Check out the trailer and official synopsis for the film below.

Official Synopsis: While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgard) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.

 

