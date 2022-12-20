Dont Move Vertical Entertainment 2023
Pop Culture News

Vertical Entertainment Debuts Star-Studded Trailer For ‘Alone At Night’ Thriller Starring Ashley Benson, Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and More!

Written by on

Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the offiail trailer for their upcoming horror thriller, ALONE AT NIGHT. Directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos, Alone at Night is led by an ensemble cast including Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Pamela Anderson (Baywatch), Luis Guzmán (Traffic), model Winnie Harlow, musician G-Eazy, rapper A$AP Nast, Paris Hilton, and more.

Official Synopsis: Vicky (Ashley Benson) is a young woman looking for an escape after going through a harrowing break-up. After retreating to a friend’s remote cabin in the woods to clear her head, she continues modeling sexy lingerie for her devoted followers on 18 & Over, an adults-only, live-streaming website. But when the power keeps going out, Vicky discovers something terrifying awaiting her in the dark — a masked killer wielding a crowbar who’s hellbent on bringing her night to a grisly end. 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares