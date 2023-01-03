International Delight Launches Limited-Edition ‘FRIENDS’ Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creamer!

Cue the fountain and pop open the umbrellas! International Delight, one of the country’s leading coffee creamer brands, is transporting coffee lovers from their kitchen tables to the most iconic orange couch in sitcom history with NEW limited-edition FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Inspired by Central Perk’s Manhattan Mocha coffee, which eagle eye FRIENDS superfans may have spotted on the famed coffee shop’s chalkboard menu, the boldly flavored creamer features hints of hazelnut, mouthfuls of mocha and all the excitement of Manhattan. One sip and you’ll be thinking: Hazelnut? Good. Mocha? Gooood.

Could this news BE any better?! Yes! On shelves now nationwide, International Delight’s new FRIENDS-themed creamer is also available in a Zero Sugar variety. This creamer is the perfect company if you’re ON A BREAK… a coffee break, that is.

“FRIENDS is one of the most iconic and most-watched TV shows of all time. On a mission to deliver collaborations our consumers will love, the choice to create a creamer flavor inspired by FRIENDS couldn’t have been any clearer,” said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing for International Delight. “As Americans are looking to recreate their favorite coffeehouse experiences at home more and more, International Delight Hazelnut Mocha creamer is Central Perk approved.”

FRIENDS Hazelnut Mocha marks International Delight’s third limited-edition creamer collaboration with Warner Bros. in just two years. In December 2020, the beloved creamer brand released a seasonal line of creamers inspired by Buddy the Elf™ from the classic holiday movie, Elf. And just this year, International Delight debuted Wonka Whipple Scrumptious Fudgy Caramel creamer, with the iconic Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory as its muse. With new FRIENDS Hazelnut Mocha, International Delight continues to prove its leadership in both flavor mashups and relevant pop-culture offerings.

Both bottles of Hazelnut Mocha creamer feature show-inspired iconography, include the Central Perk sign and silhouettes of everyone’s favorite six friends on a purple backdrop – matching the paint color in the girls’ apartment. It’s almost too beautiful to drink! Almost.

International Delight FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamers are available in 32 oz. bottles with an SRP of $3.99 at major retailers nationwide for a limited time only. So, put on your apartment pants, grab your lobster and get this exciting new creamer now before it’s gone in a New York minute!

Visit International Delight’s website or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and Twitter and make sure you know we know you know about all of the brand’s latest and beloved mainstay creamer flavors. There’s no telling what International Delight will PIVOT to next.

