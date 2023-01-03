‘Orange Is the New Black’ Complete Series Collection Arrives February 28th Exclusively at Walmart — Special Features Announced!

Return to Litchfield Penitentiary when the “Orange Is the New Black” Complete Series Collection arrives February 28 exclusively at Walmart, from Lionsgate. Revisit the laughs and poignant stories as Piper Chapman and an all-star cast of inmates experience a mix of disappointment, redemption, and hope in this dark-humored, genre-defining, Primetime Emmy®-winning series.

The “Orange Is the New Black” Complete Series Collection will be available on DVD for the suggested retail price of $69.98.

Official Synopsis: The “Orange Is the New Black” Complete Series Collection contains every episode of the four-time Primetime Emmy® winner and its story of Piper Chapman, a public relations executive with a career, a fiancé – and a wild past involving a suitcase full of drug money. Sentenced to a federal women’s penitentiary, Piper slowly adjusts to her new reality of arbitrary rules and petty cruelties. On the inside are heartbroken, hilarious, eccentric characters – Pennsatucky, Red, Crazy Eyes, Taystee, and a host of others – who will challenge everything Piper believes in, especially herself.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Season one

“New Kid on the Cell Block” Featurette “Mother Hen: Red Runs the Coop” Featurette “It’s Tribal” Featurette “Prison Rules” Featurette Gag Reel and Audio Commentaries

Season Two

“A Walk Around the Block” Featurette “Orange Peeled” Featurette “Back Before the Potato Sack” Featurette “The Vee.I.P. Treatment” Featurette Audio Commentaries

Season Three

Gag Reel The Classified Files: Getting to Know the Cast Sophia: The New Beginning of Laverne Cox Audio Commentaries

Season Four

Gag Reel Visitation: Set Tour Commentaries with Cast and Crew

Season Five

Gag Reel 72 Hours in 6 Months: Stories of the Season Audio Commentaries

Season Six

“Litchfield to the Max” Featurette Gag Reel Audio Commentaries with Cast and Crew

Season Seven

The Evolution of “Orange” Here We Are…At The End A Message to the Fans

