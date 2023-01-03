The Haunt x DYLYN: “You Know I’m No Good” — Feast Your Eyes On The Official Music Video!

New year, new music! THE HAUNT has returned with a moody reimagining of the Amy Winehouse classic, “You Know I’m No Good.” The fiery track showcases vocalist Anastasia Haunt faithfully channeling the Winehouse mystique while also donning her trademark beehive hairdo. Along with bandmates Maxamillion Haunt (guitar), Nat Smallish (bass) and Nick Lewert (drums), the alt-popsters get an assist from rising Canadian singer DYLYN who features on a few verses after the chorus.

In quintessential Haunt fashion, the accompanying music video shares their reverence of all things vintage and all things gothic, an artful amalgam that pays homage to the beloved Southgate chanteuse but also everyone from Billie Holiday and Peggy Lee to Wednesday Adams and dearly departed Dame, Vivienne Westwood.

