AXS TV To Present Broadcast Premiere of ‘Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl’ Documentary On January 11th

AXS TV puts the spotlight on one of Country music’s most iconic voices in the broadcast premiere of the documentary Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl—airing Wednesday, January 11 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. This is the first time Not Just A Girl will air on network television after launching on Netflix last summer.

Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl is an intimate look at the incredible life and celebrated career of Country music trailblazer Shania Twain. The feature captures the award-winning songstress’ inspiring journey from her small town in Ontario, Canada to Nashville, TN, detailing how she overcame devastating lows and incredible highs en route to becoming an international icon and one of music’s most beloved performers.

The film also boasts interviews with friends and fellow entertainment titans such as Lionel Richie, Kelsea Ballerini, Avril Lavigne, Bo Derek, Diplo and more.

