EVIL DEAD RISE: Official Red Band Trailer Ascends From The Grave To Fuel Your Nightmares!

2023 is going to be another huge year for horror fans! Leading the charge is the latest entry into one of the genre’s most beloved franchises — EVIL DEAD RISE. At long last, the official trailer for New Line Cinema’s highly-anticipated (and blood-soaked) film has dropped!

Directed by Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground), the highly anticipated film stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“The Mist,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“Storm Boy,” “The End”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”).

Official Synopsis: Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

“Evil Dead Rise” is produced by Rob Tapert (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Don’t Breathe”) and executive produced by series creator and horror icon Sam Raimi and cult legend and “Ash” himself, Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam and Victoria Palmieri. Cronin is joined behind the camera by director of photography Dave Garbett (“Z for Zachariah,” “Underworld: Rise of the Lycans”), production designer Nick Bassett (“Guns Akimbo,” “Sweet Tooth”), editor Bryan Shaw (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Spartacus”) and costume designer Sarah Voon (“Chasing Great,” “Inside”), with a score by Stephen McKeon (“The Hole in the Ground,” “Primeval”).

Originally set for a HBO Max release in the US, it will now get the big-screen treatment with a cinema release in April. With that said, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is currently slated to hit theaters nationwide on April 21, 2023.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE ‘EVIL DEAD’ FRANCHISE:

Sam Raimi directed the original “Evil Dead” film. It starred Bruce Campbell as university student Ash Williams, who attempts to survive a night in a cabin in the woods after his friends summon the Deadites. The film became a cult classic and spawned two new films directed by Raimi and starring Campbell — “Evil Dead II” in 1987, which was a quasi-remake of the first film with a horror comedy bent, and 1992’s “Army of Darkness,” which saw Ash battling the undead in the Middle Ages. There was also a soft reboot of the franchise in 2013 directed by Fede Álvarez, which featured Campbell in an end-credits cameo, and the three-season Starz series “Ash vs. Evil Dead.”

