SWEETNESS: Walter Payton’s Long Lost 1983 Lamborghini Countach 5000 S Up For Sale!

This car is 1 of only 38 Lamborghini 5000 S examples that came to the US. Furthermore, it is 1 of only 2 which originally wore the stunning color combination of Blu Acapulco over Champagne interior as exemplified in the KangaROOS advertising photos of Payton standing next to his beautiful Italian sports car. Payton was widely known for his iconic Countach which wore the license plate “WP 34.” He would routinely be seen driving the Countach around the Chicago area often at speeds that found him in trouble with the law more than once!