VIRTUALLY HEROES: Lost Roger Corman Flick Spawns New Life Via Screen Media

A long-lost Roger Corman title just got a new lease on life! Screen Media just released the new trailer and poster for VIRTUALLY HEROES, starring Robert Baker, Brent Chase, and the legendary Mark Hamill.

Directed and produced by GJ Echternkamp (Frank and Cindy, The Car: Road to Revenge), this lost Roger Corman Sundance favorite is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its world premiere at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. To celebrate, Screen Media will be releasing the film digitally on January 17th.

Check out the trailer and synopsis below!

Official Synopsis: Two self-aware characters in a Call of Duty-inspired video game battle endless enemies and their own existential crises when Sgt. Books seeks help from a straight-talking Monk (Mark Hamill) who teaches him the cheat codes of life. Now he can finally break free from the game’s endless battles, take a break from saving the girls at the end of each level, and convince his fellow warrior Lt. Nova that not everything in this game world is as awesome as it seems.

