THE DAILY SHOW: Comedy Central Locks In Dates For First Five Guest Hosts!

Comedy Central has set dates for the first five guest hosts that will usher in the next chapter of The Daily Show. The award-winning series will return to the network on Tuesday, January 17th at 11pm ET/PT.

Week of January 17th – Leslie Jones

Week of January 23rd – Wanda Sykes

Week of January 30th – D.L. Hughley

Week of February 6th – Chelsea Handler

Week of February 13th – Sarah Silverman

Dates for Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are forthcoming.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+. Tickets can be requested for free at dailyshowtickets.com.

With a diverse and comedic news team including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, the Emmy and Peabody Award winning franchise engages its expansive linear and social platforms to unpack urgent issues in a compelling way, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.

The show has an audience of over 44M across social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube,Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and @DailyShowDogs.

