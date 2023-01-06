THE IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS: CBS News’ ’48 HOURS’ Explores Inside Details Into The Investigation and Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday, Dec. 30 and charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students in the middle of the night in their off-campus home. Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. CBS News’ 48 HOURS and correspondent Peter Van Sant will provide inside details surrounding the killings of the four University of Idaho students and investigators’ cross-country hunt to capture Kohberger in “The Idaho Student Murders,” to be broadcast Saturday, Jan. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

48 HOURS will memorialize the four victims whose promising lives were cut short, as well as put together a comprehensive picture of who Kohberger is based on reporting and interviews with people who knew him well.

“My brother has since come out to say that even though they were friends, Bryan bullied him,” Casey Arntz, a high school classmate of Kohberger, tells 48 HOURS. “He also said that when Bryan would get kinda angry with him, he would gaslight him and get physically aggressive. He had said that he would put him in like a chokehold and stuff like that.”

“Bryan was really funny. He wasn’t outgoing at all. But he also wasn’t shy,” Kohberger’s high school friend Bree, who requested her last name not be used, tells 48 HOURS. “I don’t necessarily remember the conversations, but you definitely remember how someone makes you feel. I just remember feeling OK. I was just with a friend.”

“People were not his strong suit,” Bree added. “And I think through his criminology studies, he was really trying to understand humans and trying to understand himself.”

