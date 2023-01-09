Paramount+ Original Series “Rabbit Hole” Starring Kiefer Sutherland Set To Premiere In March!

Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for RABBIT HOLE and released the series teaser art. Produced by CBS Studios, the eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26 with two episodes. New episodes will drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and on the following day Monday, March 27 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

The news was revealed by RABBIT HOLE showrunners, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, during Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation. The RABBIT HOLE panel also included series stars Kiefer Sutherland, Meta Golding, Enid Graham and Rob Yang.

In RABBIT HOLE, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

In addition to Sutherland, RABBIT HOLE features a dynamic cast including Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (“Empire”) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) as Valence, Walt Klink (“Arctic Circle”) as The Intern and Rob Yang (“Succession”) as Edward Homm.

Sutherland serves as executive producer for RABBIT HOLE, alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us,” “WeCrashed”), Charlie Gogolak (“The Sinner,” “WeCrashed”), Suzan Bymel (“Designated Survivor”) and Hunt Baldwin (“Longmire,” “The Closer”).

