Jonathan Rhys Meyers in 'Disquiet'
Pop Culture News

Paramount Pictures Debuts Trailer For ‘Disquiet’ Thriller Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Written by on

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer and poster art for their upcoming supernatural thriller, DISQUIETWritten and directed by Michael Winnick, the film stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Vikings”, “The Tudors”). Additional cast includes Rachelle Goulding, Elyse Levesque, Lochlyn Munro, Garry Chalk, Trezzo Mahoro, Anita Brown, and Bradley Stryker.

‘Disquiet’ is slated to hit theaters, digital, and On Demand on February 10, 2023.

Official Synopsis: Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the terrifying, edge-of-your-seat thriller. After a near-fatal car accident, Sam (Meyers) wakes to discover he is trapped in an abandoned hospital by mysterious and sinister forces that have no intention of letting him leave…

 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares