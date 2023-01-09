Paramount Pictures Debuts Trailer For ‘Disquiet’ Thriller Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer and poster art for their upcoming supernatural thriller, DISQUIET. Written and directed by Michael Winnick, the film stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Vikings”, “The Tudors”). Additional cast includes Rachelle Goulding, Elyse Levesque, Lochlyn Munro, Garry Chalk, Trezzo Mahoro, Anita Brown, and Bradley Stryker.

‘Disquiet’ is slated to hit theaters, digital, and On Demand on February 10, 2023.

Official Synopsis: Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the terrifying, edge-of-your-seat thriller. After a near-fatal car accident, Sam (Meyers) wakes to discover he is trapped in an abandoned hospital by mysterious and sinister forces that have no intention of letting him leave…

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.