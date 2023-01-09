THE CHICKS Announce Dates For Exclusive Las Vegas Residency In May

13-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars,The Chicks, announce their first ever Las Vegas engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows will be held May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2023, with all performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The Chicks said, “Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour. After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring.”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com. Artist fans will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale card of The Chicks’ performances at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. PT.

About The Chicks

The Chicks are Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer. Superstars, renegades, innovators, heroes, villains, and moms, they have grown from a band into a cultural phenomenon. Since the release of their debut album, WIDE OPEN SPACES in 1998, The Chicks music has stirred emotions in fans around the world, making them one of the biggest and most influential bands of our time. Earning universal recognition as the biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time, The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling (ten million copies) releases. Counting 13 GRAMMY® Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades, their last record-breaking studio album, TAKING THE LONG WAY (2006), won five GRAMMY® Awards including “Album of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” and “Song of the Year.” Their on-stage reputation has catapulted them to sell over $100 million worth of concert tickets, while outspoken songs like “Goodbye, Earl” and “Not Ready To Make Nice” make it clear that this power trio plays by their own rules. In November 2016, The Chicks performed “Daddy Lessons” alongside Beyoncé at the 50th Anniversary of the Country Music Association Awards and released a studio version of the track to digital outlets the following day. In 2019, The Chicks returned to the airwaves as a feature on Taylor Swift’s “Soon You‘ll Get Better,” one of the leading tracks off Swift’s seventh studio album, LOVER. After 14 nearly years, The Chicks released their fifth studio album GASLIGHTER, on July 17, 2020.

