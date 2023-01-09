WHISKEY MYERS Announces 15 Dates To “Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour”

The Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour continues to build excitement with today’s announcement of 15 additional headlining dates from the multi-platinum band. The Live Nation-produced tour now spans 23 cities, kicking off February 16 in Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Civic Coliseum, with stops in Augusta, Ga., Toledo, Ohio, Nashville, Tenn., Kansas City, Mo. and more before a July 28 finale in Billings, Mont. at First Interstate Arena. Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, with additional support to be announced.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale starting Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. local time via whiskeymyers.com. Tickets for all other U.S. shows are on sale now.

The tour comes on the heels of the band’s 2022 Tornillo Tour, in support of their critically acclaimed album Tornillo, praised by American Songwriter for putting Whiskey Myers “in a league of their own with their signature hard-rocking sound on full display” and released in 2022 via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records with distribution by Thirty Tigers. Fans will have a chance to see this signature sound live on the upcoming tour, with Nashville Lifestyles declaring, “Southern rock is alive and well on Whiskey Myers’ Tornillo – and it comes with a brassy border-town swagger… Equal parts train songs, tenacious energy, and Tabasco… their lawless musicality burns like the sun.”

WHISKEY MYERS 2023 TOUR DATES:

+ With Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls

^ With Giovannie & The Hired Guns

Support for Added Dates TBA

Thursday, Feb. 16 Knoxville, Tenn. | Knoxville Civic Coliseum +

Friday, Feb. 17 Tallahassee, Fla. | Donald L. Tucker Civic Center +

Saturday, Feb. 18 Augusta, Ga. | James Brown Arena +

Sunday, Feb. 19 Savannah, Ga. | Enmarket Arena +

Wednesday, Feb. 22 Kalamazoo, Mich. | Wings Event Center +

Friday, Feb. 24 Toledo, Ohio | Huntington Center +

Saturday, Feb. 25 Johnstown, Pa. | 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial +

Sunday, Feb. 26 Saginaw, Mich. | Dow Event Center +

Thursday, March 16 Albuquerque, N.M. | Revel ^

Friday, March 17 Phoenix, Ariz. | Arizona Financial Theatre ^

Saturday, March 18 Laughlin, Nev. | Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s ^

Friday, March 31 Midland, Texas | Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater ^

Thursday, May 4 Alexandria, La. | Rapides Coliseum – ADDED DATE

Friday, May 5 Orange Beach, Ala. | The Wharf Amphitheater – ADDED DATE

Saturday, May 6 Nashville, Tenn. | Ascend Amphitheater – ADDED DATE

Thursday, May 11 Evansville, Ind. | Ford Center – ADDED DATE

Friday, May 12 Columbia, Mo. | The Blue Note – ADDED DATE

Saturday, May 13 Kansas City, Mo. | Starlight Theatre – ADDED DATE

Thursday, June 1 Decatur, Ill. | Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater – ADDED DATE

Friday, June 2 Wheeling, W.V. | Wesbanco Arena – ADDED DATE

Wednesday, June 21 Woodinville, Wash. | Chateau Ste Michelle Winery – ADDED DATE

Thursday, June 22 Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater – ADDED DATE

Tuesday, July 18 Casper, Wyo. | Ford Wyoming Center – ADDED DATE

Friday, July 21 Milwaukee, Wis. | BMO Harris Pavilion – ADDED DATE

Sunday, July 23 Duluth, Minn. | AMSOIL Arena – ADDED DATE

Tuesday, July 25 Grand Forks, N.D. | Alerus Center – ADDED DATE

Friday, July 28 Billings, Mont. | First Interstate Arena – ADDED DATE

About Whiskey Myers

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones’ Chicago stadium show in 2019. Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, “John Wayne,” and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.5 million albums and amassed over 2 billion streams while earning six RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications as an independent band. Known for their high-energy live show and unique sound, the band praised by Esquire as “the real damn deal” has also earned synch success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as Netflix series “What/If,” Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and CBS series “SEAL Team.” USA Today describes their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stonenoting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”

