Ben & Jerry’s Gives Oatmeal Cookie Fans Reason to Celebrate With Release of “Oatmeal Dream Pie”

Ben & Jerry’s fans who have long lamented the loss of Oatmeal Cookie Chunk have a new reason in the new year to celebrate as the Vermont-based dessert dream maker has unveiled its newest flavor: Oatmeal Dream Pie. The concoction is an Oatmeal Crème Pie Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies – by Partake, the allergy-friendly food company – and Marshmallow Swirls. The certified vegan dessert is shipping now to appear on shelves across the country.

“Foodie fans can rejoice this new version of our nostalgic offering,” said Flavor Guru, Chris Rivard, who helped to shepherd the project with Partake. “We’re thrilled to partner with high-end suppliers who provide the incredible chunks and swirls fans expect from Ben & Jerry’s, and this flavor truly delivers,” added Rivard.

Ben & Jerry’s underlined the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and women-owned businesses like Partake as part of its ongoing work to address racial justice in the U.S.

“The chance to work with Ben & Jerry’s is an Oatmeal Dream come true,” said Denise Woodard, the Founder and CEO of Partake. “As fellow champions of inclusivity and good food doing good, Ben & Jerry’s has long been on at the top of our list to partner. We are thrilled to join them in freezers across America by providing our one-of-a-kind oatmeal cookies,” added Woodard.

The flavor is a full-time addition to Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy offerings and will be featured across the United States in pints at an MSRP of $5.99 to $6.49.

To learn more about the gluten free, certified vegan Oatmeal Dream Pie, click here .

