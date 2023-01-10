HOOTIEFEST: THE BIG SPLASH — Official Performance Schedule For Epic Concert Event Revealed!

As anticipation builds for their annual destination concert vacation, HootieFest: The Big Splash, Diamond-certified band Hootie & the Blowfish has announced the official performance schedule for April 26-29, 2023.

Hosted on a picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún, the four-day celebration of all things rock will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the GRAMMY Award-winning band, as well as daily pool parties, intimate oceanfront performances from Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth as well as a special Hootie & the Blowfish sunset show.

Wednesday, April 26

6:15pm Lit

7:45pm Edwin McCain

9:45pm Hootie & the Blowfish

Thursday, April 27

1:00pm Voice of Harold (Pool Party)

6:30pm Occasional Milkshake

8:00pm Gin Blossoms

10:00pm Goo Goo Dolls

Friday, April 28

1:00pm Cowboy Mouth (Pool Party)

6:30pm Hootie & the Blowfish (Sunset Show)

8:00pm Everclear

10:00pm Barenaked Ladies

Saturday, April 29

1:00pm HootieFiesta (Pool Party)

6:15pm Cowboy Mouth

7:45pm Collective Soul

9:45pm Hootie & the Blowfish

HootieFest event packages include all-inclusive resort accommodations, concert access, roundtrip airport transportation, 24-hour room service and more. A limited number of rooms remain across Moon Palace’s resort properties: Sunrise, Golf Course and The Grand. To browse available package options and view more details, please visit www.hootiefest.com.

In addition to daytime entertainment, curated activities and nightly concerts, guests are encouraged to explore Mexico’s natural beauty and rich ancient culture during their HootieFest trip via various off-site adventures. Excursion opportunities include diving in underground cenotes, visiting the lost capital of Chichen Itza, discovering the hidden gems of nearby Isla Mujeres, sailing on luxury catamarans and more.

HootieFest: The Big Splash’s ongoing commitment to a comprehensive greening program continues in partnership with Moon Palace, which has been designated as a low carbon tourism provider. In addition to a single-use plastic-free concert area, all waste discarded throughout the resort will be sorted during the event and diverted from landfill. These efforts result in more responsible and sustainable event production while directly contributing to the fight against climate change.

HootieFest: The Big Splash will continue to closely monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines from the CDC, the WHO and local authorities in order to prioritize the health and safety of all guests, artists and staff.

For more information about HootieFest 2023, including how to book all-inclusive packages and payment plan details, please visit: www.hootiefest.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.