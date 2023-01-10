James Cameron’s TITANIC Returning To Theaters In February In Celebration of 25th Anniversary!

In celebration of the iconic film’s 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron’s multi-Academy Award®-winning “Titanic” will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate on Friday, February 10th.

Check out the new trailer and poster art for the release below!

About The Film: With a cast headed by Oscar® winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.

“Titanic” won a record 11 Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects. Upon its initial release in 1997, the film became the #1 all-time global box office champ and is currently the third highest grossing film worldwide.

Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Studios present A Lightstorm Entertainment Production, “Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber and Bill Paxton. Written and Directed by James Cameron, the film was Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, with Rae Sanchini serving as Executive Producer.

