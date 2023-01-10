MILF MANOR: Meet The Cast of TLC’s Hottest New Dating Series!

TLC is introducing the eight confident and strong-minded women who leave home for the chance to find love at a paradise destination in TLC’s brand-new, love and relationship dating series, MILF MANOR which premieres on Sunday, January 15th at 10PM ET/PT on TLC and is available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Check out the official trailer for the highly anticipated series, along with the bios of each of the unique ladies who will be heating up the airwaves this winter!

MEET THE LADIES OF TLC’S ‘MILF MANOR’

KELLE

Kelle lives in Orange County and works as a real estate broker and a wellness/fitness coach. She is a mother of 6 kids and is extremely fit. She has tried her hand at love and can’t believe she is single.

SHANNAN

Shannan lives in Atlanta and works as an event planner for a health insurance company. She was married for 18 years and after that took a long break from dating. She is back out there now and recently dated a 27-year-old which opened her mind to different age groups.

STEFANY

Stefany was born in Lima, Peru, but has been living in LA since she was 8 years old. She currently lives in California. She is a high-end realtor and a paralegal. She mostly dates younger guys and likes it that way.

SOYOUNG

SoYoung is a surgical nurse specializing in heart surgery after working years as a hairstylist. She lives outside of New Orleans and hasn’t had a relationship for a while. She prefers to be the dominant one in a relationship and has always been with younger men.

APRIL JAYNE

April, a former heavy metal video vixen, lives in Los Angeles and is now a personal trainer. Last year she was engaged, however her fiancé tragically passed away, and April hasn’t dated anyone since then.

POLA

Pola is originally from Mexico but now lives in Miami where she and her family own a gym. Her first language is Spanish, which she prefers to converse in. She is extremely active and has been single for 9 years.

CHARLENE

Originally from New Jersey, Charlene moved to LA for a fresh start. She works in the hospitality industry and her favorite thing to do is to sit at the beach and tan. Exiting a toxic marriage, she is ready to date younger and have a good time.

APRIL

April is an insurance representative and an event planner in Detroit, MI. She has been divorced for 4 years and has reluctantly dated a little. She’s a workaholic with a strong personality which tends to get in the way of her dating life.

