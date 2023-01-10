‘Roman Holiday’ Heads Back To Theaters In Celebration of 70th Anniversary — Two Nights Only!

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the classic William Wyler film, “Roman Holiday” on Sunday, January 22 and Wednesday, January 25.

ROMAN HOLIDAY features a legendary, Oscar®?-winning performance from Audrey Hepburn (in her first starring role). Nominated for a total of 10 Oscars®?, including Best Picture, it’s the story of a modern-day princess who, rebelling against the royal obligations, explores Rome on her own. She soon meets an American newspaperman (Gregory Peck) who pretends ignorance of her true identity, in the hopes of obtaining an exclusive story. Naturally, his plan falters as they inevitably fall in love. Featuring Eddie Albert as a carefree cameraman pal, a classic Dalton Trumbo screenplay, expert direction from William Wyler, and featuring Edith Head’s Oscar®?-winning costumes, it’s a timeless romantic comedy considered to be one of the greatest films from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Fathom’s exclusive celebration of this film includes special insight from film historian and critic Leonard Maltin who takes a look at the multiple Academy Award® winning director William Wyler’s style and approach to one of the most beloved Audrey Hepburn movies of all time.

Tickets for “Roman Holiday 70th Anniversary” can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com, or at participating theater box offices.

For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

