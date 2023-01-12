ALONE AT NIGHT: Official Poster Unveiled For New Horror Thriller Starring Ashley Benson, Pamela Anderson, Luis Guzmán

Hot on the heels of the recently released trailer, Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the official poster art for their upcoming horror thriller, ALONE AT NIGHT. Directed by Jimmy Giannopoulos, Alone at Night is led by an ensemble cast including Benson (Pretty Little Liars), Pamela Anderson (Baywatch), Luis Guzmán (Traffic), model Winnie Harlow, musician G-Eazy, rapper A$AP Nast, Paris Hilton, and more.

‘Alone At Night’ hits theaters and On Demand on January 20th!

Official Synopsis: Vicky (Ashley Benson) is a young woman looking for an escape after going through a harrowing break-up. After retreating to a friend’s remote cabin in the woods to clear her head, she continues modeling sexy lingerie for her devoted followers on 18 & Over, an adults-only, live-streaming website. But when the power keeps going out, Vicky discovers something terrifying awaiting her in the dark — a masked killer wielding a crowbar who’s hellbent on bringing her night to a grisly end.

