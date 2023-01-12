METALLICA Releases Single Day Tickets For ‘M72 World Tour’

Listen up, metalheads! The mighty METALLICA have released single-day tickets for their upcoming “M72 World Tour.” Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage for a complete 360 view of the show, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Each weekend offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the “Black Box” lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit.

PRESALE: First access to tickets will be available to Fifth Members starting Monday, January 16th at 9:00am locally in the US, Canada, and Mexico and at 10:00am locally in Europe. If you’re a Fifth Member, visit metallica.com/presale-code to request your presale code. You will need a new one to purchase single days.

Two-day tickets for the weekend shows are still available, offering a completely unique experience: two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night. For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info.

