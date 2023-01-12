Pamela: A Love Story
“Pamela, A Love Story” — Netflix Debuts Trailer For Captivating Pamela Anderson Documentary

Netflix has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated Pamela Anderson documentary. i

Directed by Ryan White, the film shines a light on one of pop culture’s most iconic figures and features never-before-seen personal archival footage, photos, and journal entries belonging to Anderson.

The longline for the documentary perfectly captures its nuance: “An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.”

“Pamela, A Love Story” hits Netflix on January 31st. This is the same day that Anderson’s autobiography, “Love, Pamela” hits stores via Harper Collins.

