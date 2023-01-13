Horror Fans Rally Around Legendary “Scream Queen” Mark Patton — GoFundMe Campaign Launched To Help Ailing Star

Today, the horror community is rallying one of the genre film’s most beloved personalities — Legendary “Scream Queen” Mark Patton. Patton is currently hospitalized in Mexico, where he resides, after experiencing some medical setbacks. Living with HIV in the era of Covid presents its unique set of challenges, so a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to lend a helping hand to a man that so many consider a national treasure. (We love ya, Mark!)

Simply put, the goal of the fundraiser is to bring the ailing star of “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” to a hospital in the United States where he can receive more specialized care.

Mark Patton has issued a statement via his business manager, Peter Valderrama of Silver Screen Appearances, about his current struggle.

We invite everyone in the horror community to help with his fundraiser in any way possible.

A statement from Mark Patton:

“Basically I am asking for help I will not be embarrassed.. I just want to be healthy and at home with family. I need to move to American Hospital in Mexico where they can give me the treatment i desperately need. The American Hospital is $300 dollars a day with nurses, doctors and meds. The Mexican hospital are overwhelmed with Covid and I am too compromised to remain here.

I feel very stupid for being overly optimistic. I thought I would be flying to Chicago today but I promise that when I am well enough to fly to USA I will. I have faced these medical challenges before and I know I have a lot of fight left in me- but the last few years have been crippling for me financially. I have always lived Month to month and I have been struggling with medical visits since October. If anyone is able to contribute it would mean a life saving option for me to be recovering in a place that can cater to my condition. Thank you all. Love, Mark”

More About Mark Patton:

Mark Patton’s incredible journey as an actor, artist, activist, and advocate was beautifully captured in the “Scream Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street” documentary. Directed by Roman Chimienti and Tyler Jensen, the documentary Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street offers an intimate portrait of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge star Mark Patton.

The film sets the record straight about the controversial sequel to A Nightmare on Elm Street, which ended Mark Patton’s acting career just as it was about to begin. Scream Queen follows Patton as he travels to horror conventions across the U.S.

Each new city unwraps a chapter from his life that is met with equal parts joyful and bittersweet detail, as he attempts to make peace with his past and embrace his legacy as cinema’s first male “scream queen.” Scream Queen also finds Patton confronting Freddy’s Revenge cast and crew for the first time, including co-stars Robert Rusler, Kim Myers, and Clu Gulager, as well as Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

