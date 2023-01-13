ICE NINE KILLS Unleash Gory, R-Rated Music Video For ‘Welcome To Horrorwood’

The body count continues to rise today as the next chapter in the Horrorwood saga is unleashed from overlords of slashercore, Ice Nine Kills. The arrival of brand new music video for the title track from their chart-topping album, ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’ heralds the latest installment in the gore-soaked slasher franchise that began in 2018 with the announcement of their album ‘The Silver Scream’.

The censored version of the “Welcome To Horrorwood” music video premiered on the enormously popular horror YouTube channel, Dead Meat and can be viewed HERE or by clicking the image below.

Those brave enough to watch the full, uncensored version can do so below.

“Welcome To Horrorwood” is featured on Ice Nine Kills phenomenally successful album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood. Released in October 2021, the album scored Ice Nine Kills their first Top 20 position (#18) on the Billboard Top 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums, and Album Sales charts and has clocked up 137 million cross-platform streams to date and 13 million YouTube views for singles “Hip To Be Scared”, “Assault & Batteries”, “Rainy Day”, “Funeral Derangements“, “Take Your Pick” and “The Shower Scene.”

Ice Nine Kills will be touring extensively throughout 2023. The band will be supporting Metallica on their recently announced M72 World Tour as well as hitting Europe and UK for a headline tour. For full tour dates, info and tickets head to www.iceninekills.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.