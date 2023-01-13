ORGY Drops “Empty” Single ?From NEWMUSIC EP coming Summer 2023

ORGY is kicking off 2023 with a brand new single titled “Empty.” The new track comes from the band’s forthcoming ‘NEWMUSIC’ EP which is currently slated for a Summer 2023 release.

“I’m excited to finally start getting these tracks out for Orgy again. As we move toward a new direction musically speaking, I wanted to put a track out that has a bit of that signature Orgy sound, and hint at what’s coming next. Hope everyone will see the big picture and enjoy this track called “Empty” about being drained from always trying to make everyone happy.” – Jay Gordon

Gordon continues, “I’m really stoked to deliver this track “Empty” which sums up the rigors of both intimate and platonic friendships alike, and how draining they can be to maintain.” The band is excited about a few up & coming dates; The Whisky a Go Go on March 24, 2023 and most notably Live Nation’s “Sick New World” music festival on May 13, 2023. We will be adding a few select dates along the way, in support of the new music we have coming out soon!

ORGY spawned from the late 1990’s Goth music scene with their incredible remake of New Order’s “Blue Monday.” Upon release the track sold over one million copies and has sold more than 2 million copies to date. In late 2005, after the release of Punk Statik Paranoia via D1 Music and Associates, their independent DVD TRANS GLOBAL SPECTACLE via D1 Music / DLC Records, and a promotional tour, the band went on a hiatus to work on their side projects. In 2011, after seven years of demand from fans for new music and a tour, founding member Jay Gordon (vocals) decided it was time to kick things back up and begin recording and touring again in support of ORGY’s fans. Jay, Carlton Bost and Nic Speck have been the ORGY core since 2011.

After several years of releasing singles to the masses, ORGY has proven their long-lasting potency with a refreshed line-up and sound. The modern incarnation of ORGY has been transformed and sees the band poised to re-establish themselves in the EDM, industrial and hard rock scenes. Make no mistake about it, the ORGY brand is not going away anytime soon. As long as the fans demand new music and tours, the band is ready, willing and able to fill their request.

In 2023, ORGY released a video for “EMPTY,” a track mixed by Eric Racy and mastered by Trevor Case of Case mastering. This newer sound for ORGY has great lyrics, melodies, and guitars.

ORGY played Vampire Freaks Dark Side of the Con in April 2022 and did a short 7 show run in support of the ‘Karma Kastles’ and ‘Shady AF’ singles. They most recently played The Endless Night Vampire Ball in New Orleans, October 29, 2022 to a sold out crowd.

