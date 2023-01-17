Comedian CHELSEA HANDLER Announces Dates For 2023 “Little Big Bitch Tour”

Fresh off her headline-making hosting appearance at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, Grammy-nominated comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate, Chelsea Handler has announced her 2023 Little Big Bitch Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the Little Big Bitch Tour will continue to bring Handler to more cities across North America, kicking off on April 13th at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, stopping in Boise, Las Vegas, Tulsa, Memphis, and more before wrapping up in Atlantic City on June 10th at the Music Box at the Borgata.

The Little Big Bitch Tour will give fans a retrospective look at what made her the person and comedian we all have grown to love. Handler shares, “Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today.”

This run follows her successful Vaccinated & Horny Tour which saw her perform over 115 shows in over 90 markets during the last year & a half and garnered her a People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act along the way. The Vaccinated & Horny Tour marked Handler’s return to standup after a six-year hiatus, reminding her of her love of the craft; it was also taped for Handler’s new special, Revolution, now available for streaming on Netflix.

TICKETS: Tickets for the new dates go on sale starting Friday, January 20th at local time at LiveNation.com.

CHELSEA HANDLER 2023 LITTLE BIG BITCH TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

Fri Apr 14 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium at Center for the Performing Arts

Sat Apr 15 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

Fri Apr 21 – Spokane, WA – Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox

Sat Apr 22 – Boise, ID – Idaho Central Arena

Fri Apr 28 – Las Vegas, NV – The Mirage Theatre

Sat Apr 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

Sat May 06 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

Sun May 07 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

Fri May 12 – Monticello, NY – Resorts World Catskills

Sat May 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Sun May 14 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri May 19 – Memphis, TN – The Soundstage at Graceland

Sat May 20 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Sun May 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Music Box at the Borgata

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me. She will executive produce and star in a TV adaptation of the book under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions.

In 2022, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed comedy special Revolution. It follows the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to 90+ cities with 115 shows across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards. Handler has been honored by TIME magazine as one of its annual “TIME 100;” Glamour Magazine as one of their Women of the Year; and the Human Rights Campaign, which gave her its Ally for Equality Award. Handler’s wide appeal and multi-platform success have been highlighted by publications all over the world.

