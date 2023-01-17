GRACE POTTER Signs With Austin-based Management Firm, Ten Atoms — Houston, Echoland, & Red Rocks Performances Announced!

Austin-based management firm Ten Atoms, led by founder and president Ryan Matteson, today announced the addition of singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actress Grace Potter to their management roster. “We are thrilled to welcome Grace Potter to Ten Atoms and look forward to working with her on the next phase of her already outstanding career,” says Matteson. Brendan O’Connell of Ten Atoms will be working alongside Matteson as the day-to-day managers for Potter.

In addition to the signing, Potter has announced a special performance benefitting the American Heart Association at White Oak Music Hall in Houston on Friday February 24th with tickets going on sale this Friday January 20th. You can also see Potter at Echoland Music Festival in Florida on May 11-13th followed by Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Saturday June 10th with Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

Grace Potter is a Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and internationally acclaimed rock musician from Waitsfield, Vermont. She formed Grace Potter & the Nocturnals in 2002 while attending St. Lawrence University in upstate New York. Grace Potter & the Nocturnals toured extensively, playing festivals and venues throughout North America.

After signing with major record label Hollywood Records, Potter and her band went on to release four full-length studio albums: Nothing But The Water (2006), This is Somewhere (2007), Grace Potter and the Nocturnals (2010), and The Lion The Beast The Beat (2012), with the latter two both debuting in the Top 20 of the Billboard charts. Potter also duetted with country singer Kenny Chesney on the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling hit “You and Tequila” in 2010.

In 2011 Potter established the Grand Point North Festival, a Vermont-based two-day music festival that has featured The Avett Brothers, Fitz & The Tantrums, The Flaming Lips, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and many more. Potter has played every major US music festival, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo, as well as international festivals such as Byron Bay Bluesfest, Rock in Rio, and Fuji Rock. She has shared the stage with legendary artists such as The Rolling Stones, The Allman Brothers Band, Robert Plant, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and Mavis Staples. In 2015 Potter received the ASCAP Harry Chapin Vanguard Award by WhyHunger for her charitable work. She was also honored by her home state with the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, Vermont’s highest honor in the creative sector. Her 2015 album, Midnight, was released to critical acclaim, debuting at #17 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Potter released her latest album Daylight (Fantasy) in 2019, garnering two Grammy nominations. Described by Spin as “one of the greatest living voices in rock today” and by SF Weekly as “the whole package,” Potter continues to impress both critics and audiences with her musical achievements and captivating live shows.

