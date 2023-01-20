ERIC CHURCH Adds Dates to ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’ Due to Overwhelming Demand

With more than 10 dates selling clean during the first day of public on sales, the man praised by POLLSTAR for “having already long established himself as one of the most successful touring country artists” has responded to the overwhelming demand by adding eight new shows to his eagerly-anticipated The Outsiders Revival Tour spanning the U.S. and Canada this summer.

In addition to the originally announced slate of 27 dates, Eric Church will also bring the outdoor experience – his first open-air trek in more than a decade – to newly added dates in Charleston, Toronto, Rogers, Orange Beach, Saratoga Springs, George, Atlanta and Charlotte.

Joining “The Chief” across varying dates are Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church shared when initially announcing the tour. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

Kicking off June 22, the Live Nation produced tour takes the man celebrated by Forbes for “offering fans a unique experience each night while conjuring up the unpredictability that used to make concerts unforgettable” to 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets to all originally announced dates are on sale now, with added dates on sale next Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time) via Ticketmaster.com and presale access available to Church Choir members starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time (Rogers, Ark. at 9 a.m. local time).

For more information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit EricChurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

* denotes festival dates

Sold out dates in italics

Newly added dates in bold

April 14* Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park – Tortuga Music Festival

June 16* Central Point, Ore. / Jackson County Expo – Rogue Music Festival

June 17* Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds – Country Summer Music Festival

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Elle King

June 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 29 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium – Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium – Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 6 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake – Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center – Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 23* Minot, N.D. / North Dakota State Fairgrounds – North Dakota State Fair

July 27 Rogers, Ark. / Walmart AMP – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live – Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center – Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Cody Jinks

Aug. 13* Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds – Iowa State Fair

Aug. 17 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 24 Sarasota Springs, N.Y. / Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Lainey Wilson, The Red Clay Strays

Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center – Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 10 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater – Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 21 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 24 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Whiskey Myers

Oct. 7* Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway – Country Thunder Bristol

Oct. 15* Sacramento, Calif. / Discovery Park – GoldenSky Festival

About Eric Church

Eric Church’s most recent critically acclaimed and chart-topping project, his Heart & Soul triple album, is available everywhere now. Featuring the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day while sequestered in rural North Carolina, the trio features his latest Gold-certified No. 1 “Hell of a View” and recent Top 5 hit “Heart On Fire” as well as his latest single, “Doing Life With Me,” climbing the charts at Country radio now.

Just as unique as Church’s approach to recording and releasing music is his tenacity on the road. His latest outing, the 55-city The Gather Again Tour, offered fans an in-the-round show and earned the Billboard Music Award for Top Country Tour. Church also performed one-of-a-kind headlining stadium shows at Milwaukee’s American Family Field and Minneapolis’s U.S. Bank Stadium in 2022 and took the field at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium to perform the National Anthem with R&B star Jazmine Sullivan ahead of Super Bowl LV in 2021. During 2019’s Double Down Tour he played back-to-back nights of two unique shows in each market sans opening act, giving every city’s fans six-plus hours of his iconic music. The tour also featured a massive stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where he broke the venue’s concert attendance record with more than 56,000 fans in attendance and became the first artist to sell out the venue with a solo lineup.

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year) and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fanbase around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. His previous project, the Gold-certified Desperate Man, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category). Prior releases include the Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me (“How ’Bout You,” “Guys Like Me”), Carolina (“Smoke a Little Smoke,” “Love Your Love the Most”) and Mr. Misunderstood (“Record Year,” “Round Here Buzz”), the Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders (“Like a Wrecking Ball,” “Talladega”) and the 3x Platinum-certified Chief (“Springsteen,” “Drink In My Hand”), as well as 30 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified singles.