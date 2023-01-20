GROUNDHOG DAY Returns To Theaters In Celebration of 30th Anniversary!

Fathom Events and Columbia Pictures have announced that they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Comedy Classic “Groundhog Day” by bringing it back to theaters for two days only. The event will take place February 2 (Groundhog Day) at 7:00 PM local time and February 5 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM local time.

The exclusive event will also include A look back at the making of Groundhog Day and its groundbreaking premise, with director Harold Ramis, writer Danny Rubin, producer Trevor Albert and stars Andie MacDowell and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).