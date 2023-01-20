‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Returns For Long-Awaited 10th Season In February

HBO’s Emmy®-winning LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER returns for its tenth season SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 at 11:00 p.m. ET. The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, season ten features the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.

The series has received 26 Emmys® since its premiere in 2014. Last year, it won for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, both for the seventh year in a row. The series has also been honored with two Peabody Awards, three Critics Choice Awards in the category of Best Talk Show, two GLAAD Media Awards, five Writers Guild Awards and seven consecutive PGA Awards.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is produced for HBO by Avalon and Sixteen String Jack Productions; executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; directed by Paul Pennolino.