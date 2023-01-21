Jeweler To The Stars Gabriel Jacobs Gifts Damar Hamlin Themed #3 Pendants To Buffalo Bills Team

Jeweler To The Stars Gabriel Jacobs is giving back. The multi-faceted artist has gifted Damar Hamlin themed #3 Pendants to the Buffalo Bills. The story began following the now infamous Monday Night Football game vs the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2nd where safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field mid game, resulting in the game being canceled. Now with Hamlin back home safe in Buffalo recovering, Jacobs aka the wants to honor Hamlin and his teammates following a difficult couple of weeks for not only Hamlin and his family but for the whole Buffalo Bills organization.

Being a New York-based jeweler Gabriel wanted to honor the football team following these difficult couple of weeks. In addition to being a fan of the organization Gabriel has a long-standing relationship with multiple players on the team including Von Miller, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Stefon Diggs, Twain Jones, Matt Milano and Josh Allen who he has previously created jewelry for.

This commemorative custom pendant will feature a 2.5-inch 14k gold #3 along with a gold heart. The back of the pendant will feature Hamlin’s now viral quote, “If you get a chance to show some love today do it! It won’t cost you nothing.”

When asked about creating this special #3 pendants in honor of Hamlin, Jacobs stated, “First off I’m a huge football fan and supporter of all New York sports teams. Like many others when I saw what happened to Damar Hamlin, I couldn’t help but feel connected thinking that this could happen to a family member of mine. I was extremely moved by all the outpouring of love and donations that came from all across the world. Being a jeweler I wanted to give back in my own way by gifting these pendants as a way for the Buffalo Bills team to continue to honor Hamlin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel jacobs (@rafaelloandco)

Gabriel Jacobs has been working in the jewelry industry for over twenty years, rightfully earning the title of “jeweler to the stars.” After immigrating from Russia in 1985, Gabriel and his family settled in Brooklyn, New York. In 1987 Gabriel’s family opened up their first jewelry store in Brooklyn, NY on Flatbush Avenue, that is where Gabriel’s brothers and father taught him the business of jewelry. By 2009, Gabriel believed it was time to take the next step and start his own jewelry line, and so Rafaello & Co. was created. The opulent brand focuses on providing the highest quality jewelry specializing in one of a kind custom pieces. The company’s commitment to being synonymous with lavish, quality merchandise has not gone unnoticed, as Gabriel Jacobs has designed unique pieces and signature watches for a number of well-known celebrities, including Jamie Foxx, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, ?-Pain, Just Blaze, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Freeney, Drake, and Jay Z, to name a few. Stay tuned to Gabriel Jacobs’ socials below for more updates on future one of a kind creations.

For More Info on Gabriel Jacobs:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rafaelloandco/?hl=en

Website: https://www.rafaelloandcompany.com/