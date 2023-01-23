BECK and PHOENIX Announce 2023 Co-Headlining ‘Summer Odyssey’ Tour

Eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix announced their upcoming co-headline Summer Odyssey tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 19-city run kicks off on Tuesday, August 1st in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York, and more before wrapping up on Sunday, September 10th in Columbia at Merriweather Post Pavilion. The tour will feature Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood on select dates with Sir Chloe.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

SUMMER ODYSSEY 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date

ABOUT BECK:

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy-winner Beck has traveled light years from his emergence as a reluctant generational spokesperson when “Loser” exploded into a ubiquitous 1994 smash. Beck’s singular vision has since seen him utilize all manners and eras of music, blazing a path into the future while foraging through the past.

Surfacing just as mainstream and alternative intersected, no small thanks to his 1994 debut Mellow Gold, Beck quickly confounded expectations with subsequent releases including the lo-fi folk of One Foot in the Grave and 1996’s multi-platinum Odelay—which has remained a cultural touchstone for generations.

Beck’s creative evolution has always progressed at an exponential rate. From the atmospherics of 1998’s Mutations and the fluorescent funk of 1999’s Midnite Vultures, the somber reflections of 2002’s Sea Change, 2005’s tour de force Guero and 2006’s sprawling The Information, 2008’s acclaimed Modern Guilt, 2014’s Album of the Year Grammy-winning Morning Phase, the “euphoric blast of experimental pop” (Rolling Stone) that was 2017’s Colors and his 2019 “best in a decade” (People) Hyperspace… No Beck record has ever sounded like its predecessor — though The New York Times notes a consistent thread: “Though Beck’s records through the years have tended toward maximalism, a kind of meticulous sonic gorgeousness, melody remains central to his art.“

ABOUT PHOENIX:

Phoenix is a critically-acclaimed band from France. Born out of high school friendships in Versailles, Phoenix have been nominated twice for Grammy awards, winning “Best Alternative Album” in 2010 for their record Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix which included hit singles ‘1901’ and ‘Lisztomania’. They also won “Best Rock Album” in 2014 for Bankrupt! at the French Victoires de La Musique.

Known for their sleek, highly stylized sonics and incredible, infectious melodies, Phoenix recently released their critically lauded new album Alpha Zulu featuring current single Tonight with Ezra Koenig. The band has headlined festivals including Coachella, Rock en Seine and Governors Ball They have sold out New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and played festivals from Glastonbury (UK) to Vieilles Charrues (FR) to Summer Sonic (JPN) and more around the globe.

