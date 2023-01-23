BROOKS & DUNN Extend “REBOOT” Arena Tour With 17 New Shows For 2023

Best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, announce their 2023 return to arenas with REBOOT 2023 TOUR . Seventeen new cities will now experience their show featuring multiple timeless hits. Kicking off in Kansas City, MO, on May 4th, the Live Nation-produced nationwide tour will see the duo on the road with opener Scotty McCreery.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!” said Kix Brooks.

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” said McCreery. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10am local time at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the Neon Lounge, exclusive poster signed by Kix and Ronnie, VIP merchandise gift & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

REBOOT 2023 TOUR Official Dates:

Thu May 04 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center

Fri May 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat May 06 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Thu May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Jun 01 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Jun 02 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Jun 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jun 08 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+

Sat Jun 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Thu June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

Fri Jun 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

*Not a Live Nation Date

+On Sale Friday, February 3

ABOUT BROOKS & DUNN

With 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two GRAMMY awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history – regardless of genre – Brooks & Dunn’s influence on today’s country has never been in question. Hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Believe” have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold, with the New York Times heralding “together they helped drive the power-country era of the early-to-mid 1990s and continued to benefit from the sea change in the genre they helped initiate right through their most recent albums.” Their original “Merle Haggard meets The Rolling Stones” vibe made them progressive stars in their own right. The duo’s recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard’s Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart’s history. In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category. In 2021 Brooks & Dunn undertook their first nationwide tour in ten years with their anticipated The REBOOT 2021 TOUR, as well as wrapped their hugely successful and the longest-running country residency in Las Vegas, “REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas.” For more information, visit www.brooks-dunn.com.