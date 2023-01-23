‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ — Paramount Pictures Unleashes New Trailer!

Paramount Pictures has rolled the dice with a high-intensity new trailer for their upcoming adventure film, ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.’ Directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, it boasts an all-star cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant.

SYNOPSIS: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is currently slated to hit theaters on March 31st, 2023.

Connect with the film via social media:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dungeonsanddr...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dungeonsand..

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DnDMovie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DungeonsandD...