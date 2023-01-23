‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special’ Debuts February 9th On HBO Max

The Max Original adult animated special HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL debuts THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9 on HBO Max.

The voice cast of this highly anticipated special includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk , Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall , Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others.

Synopsis: As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane’s efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.

Based on characters from DC, the special is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Executive Producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register.