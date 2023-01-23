Legendary Singer/Songwriter STEVIE NICKS Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Following her highly successful 2022 shows, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has extended her touring run into 2023 with fourteen performances across the U.S.. .Produced by Live Nation, the tour starts Wednesday, March 15th at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, making stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, June 27th in Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27th at 10am on livenation.com
STEVIE NICKS 2023 TOUR DATES:
Wed Mar 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Mar 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Thu Mar 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sun Mar 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu Mar 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sun Apr 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Wed Apr 05 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC
Fri May 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Tue May 16 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Mon May 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu May 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Tue Jun 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jun 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Jun 27 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
