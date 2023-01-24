COHEED AND CAMBRIA “Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind” Tour Dates Featuring DEAFHEAVEN

Coheed and Cambria have announced details of a massive North American trek deemed “Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind” Tour which is set to get underway this spring. The upcoming dates will see the band performing their seminal album No World For Tomorrow in full, along with a strong mix of songs from their most recent album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

Special guests Deafheaven will feature as support across the tour which begins April 28th at The NorVa in Norfolk, VA and continues through late May with a second leg picking up on September 6th at the Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, NC and wrapping up at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA on October 7th [full itinerary below]. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available beginning tomorrow, January 25th at 10:00AM local with public on sale starting Friday, January 27th at 10:00AM local. For tickets and more information on Coheed and Cambria’s upcoming live dates, visit www.coheedandcambria.com/tour.

To celebrate the forthcoming tour, the band has also shared an official music video for their single “Beautiful Losers,” which is streaming now on Coheed and Cambria’s official YouTube channel. Filmed while the band was on tour in Germany, the live performance clip illustrates the bond between the band and their fans around the world. The track itself depicts the plight of Vaxis II’s main characters Nea and Nostrand, two underdogs battling an evil empire and while the song’s title also serves as an allusion to Coheed and Cambria’s beginnings – frontman Claudio Sanchez and guitarist Travis Stever had briefly been in a band called Beautiful Loser, named after a Leonard Cohen novel.

This past summer Coheed and Cambria released their widely celebrated new album and the latest chapter of “The Amory Wars” saga with Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The 13-song collection landed at #1 on Billboard ’s “Top Hard Rock Albums” chart marking the band’s fourth #1 on the tally. Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind is available on all streaming platforms along with a deeply immersive Deluxe Box Set available in Coheed and Cambria’s official store. Furthermore, the band will have tour exclusive vinyl variants of both No World For Tomorrow and Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind vinyl available at the upcoming shows.

Produced by the band’s own Claudio Sanchez and Zakk Cervini, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind features the singles “A Dissapearing Act,” “Comatose,” “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord),” “The Liars Club,” and “Shoulders” which broke into the Top 10 on the Active Rock radio charts earlier this year. Named one of Consequence ’s “Top 20 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far),” Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind has been garnering critical acclaim from around the globe. “It would be hard to find a rock band with as much of an ambitious, all-encompassing artistic scope as you find with Coheed and Cambria,” affirmed Juxtapoz while Kerrang! attested “Coheed and Cambria continue to boldly go where no band has gone before, and long may it continue.” Revolver noted “Vaxis II is kind of a perfect record for the pandemic age: an ambitious and truly epic song cycle that you can get thoroughly lost in,” and SPIN praised the collection for “flirting more overtly with dance beats, R&B, and symphonic music.”

For the last 20 years, Coheed and Cambria have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, Coheed and Cambria have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (Vocals / Guitar), Travis Stever (Guitar), Josh Eppard (Drums) and Zach Cooper (Bass) the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery. In 2018, Coheed and Cambria made a stunning debut with their album Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Hard Rock Albums” chart, #6 current sales and Top 15 on the “Billboard 200” chart.

COHEED & CAMBRIA 2023 TOUR

Apr 28 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

Apr 30 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

May 01 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

May 03 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

May 04 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

May 05 – Corona Theatre – Montreal, QC

May 07 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

May 09 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH

May 10 – Agora Theater – Cleveland, OH

May 12 – The Cotillion Ballroom – Wichita, KS

May 14 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

May 15 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

May 17 – Stubb’s – Austin, TX

May 18 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

May 20 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

May 21 – Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL*

May 23 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC^

May 24 – Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC^

May 26 – Arkansas Music Pavilion – Rogers, AR^

Jun 15-18 – Hellfest – Clisson, FR*

Sep 06 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

Sep 09 – Avondale Brewing Company – Birmingham, AL

Sep 10 – The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

Sep 11 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

Sep 13 – The Admiral – Omaha, NE

Sep 15 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

Sep 16 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

Sep 18 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

Sep 19 – Riviera Theater – Chicago, IL

Sep 23 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

Sep 24 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 26 – Knitting Factory Boise – Boise, ID

Sep 27 – The Wilma – Missoula, MT

Sep 29 – Knitting Factory Spokane – Spokane, WA

Sep 30 – The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

Oct 02 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC

Oct 03 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

Oct 04 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

Oct 07 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

Oct 23-27 – S.S. Neverender – Miami, FL*

* Festival Date

^ with Incubus

