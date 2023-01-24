Singer/Songwriter TOM WOPAT Finds His Comfortable Groove On ‘Simple Man’ Album

Singer-songwriter and Broadway star Tom Wopat finds his comfortable groove on the release of his 13th studio album, Simple Man, available now across all major digital music streaming platforms or at ffm.to/simpleman, with physical copies also available at TomWopat.com, and at Tom’s shows and promotional appearances.
Surrounded by his “A” band and music pals of more than 20 years, including producer and bassist David Finck who also has co-production credits on Simple Man. The album marks Wopat & Finck’s 4th studio collaboration together from a private New York City studio which was cut in Winter 2022 along with producer and musician Joel Arnow and sound engineer Roy Hendrickson.
“First and foremost, it is verified that Tom and I work well together,” said David Finck. “I knew this. Tom and I react and respond similarly to music. These factors combined with Tom’s strong work ethic and fantastic sense of humor allow for a recording process that can only result in a wonderful listening experience.”
MAR 04-05 Diecast Super Convention Car Show / Las Vegas, Nev.
MAR 25-26 Cooter’s Place / Nashville, Tenn.
MAR 25-26 Huckabee TV Show Appearance / TBN-TV
APR 15-16 North Alabama Pickers Market / Rogersville, Ala.
OCT 06-07 Hazzard Fest / Newport, Tenn.
It’s been several decades since the General Lee first left the ground, sky-rocketing Tom Wopat and co-star John Schneider to instant Dukes of Hazzard stardom. In the 43 years since, Wopat has been blessed with a multifaceted career that has ranged from starring roles on Broadway, various television appearances, singing in such venues as The Ol’ Opera, Carnegie Hall, The Grand Ole Opry, and the Hollywood Bowl, to a featured role in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. Most recently he is finishing up a new recording project, a CD entitled Simple Man, a 14 song collection that will be his 13th solo release. Also, on the horizon is the premiere of the second movie of his County Line trilogy, County Line: All In, for the Inspiration Network. The third film, County Line: No Fear is due in early 2023. Recently starring on the TV series, Black List, which features James Spader, Wopat quipped “I enjoy keeping a lot of balls in the air.” Tom was a staple on the Broadway stage for 35 years, garnering a pair of Tony award nominations along the way. Long known for his musical leading man abilities, Wopat also was critically acclaimed for his dramatic work in The Trip to Bountiful and Glenn Gary Glenn Ross. But currently it’s his work in the studio and on the road with some of the most talented musicians in the world that has provided Tom the most satisfaction.
