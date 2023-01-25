DOPE Release “Dive” Single From Upcoming Album ‘Blood Money Part Zer0’

With just over four weeks until the release of Blood Money Part Zer0, New York City electro metal heads Dope are releasing another piece of new music from their upcoming seventh studio album. “Dive” is the sixth track from the band’s upcoming album of twelve all new songs scheduled for release on February 24th.

“Dive” showcases the sound that catapulted Dope to massive global appeal and garnered them a loyal legion of fans that continue to make Dope one of the top streaming artists of the genre. The new song is available via all streaming services and a visualizer for the new single can be found below!

“I’m really pleased with how the fans are reacting to the new album!” exclaims Dope mastermind Edsel Dope. “If you haven’t done it already, go to www.dopeetheband.com and sign up to receive the new album for FREE! See you all on tour next month!”

Recently , Dope announced the track listing and album cover for the upcoming album, Blood Money Part Zer0. The band has already released the songs: “Believe (Feat. Drama Club),” “Fuck It Up,” “No Respect,” “Best Of Me” featuring UFC superstar Juliana “Killer” Miller and most recently “Misery” featuring the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow performing stunts from their macabre sideshow. Blood Money Part Zer0 is the band’s first release in 7 years and is the follow up to 2016’s highly successful Blood Money Part 1, which debuted at #27 on the Billboard top 200, selling over 15K units in its first week. Dope has sold more than a million combined albums and have amassed an incredible audience of nearly 2-million monthly listeners on Spotify, while racking up more than 130 million plays on their cult classic “Die MF Die.” In a move to demonstrate the bands sincere appreciation to their loyal fanbase for more than 2 decades, the band is giving away Blood Money Part Zer0 for FREE digitally. Longtime fans, curious listeners and people that enjoy gratis music can sign up to download the album for free on the band’s website. A physical pre-order will also be available on the band’s website for fans that want to purchase the new album in various physical available here: www.DopeTheBand.com.

‘Blood Money Part Zer0’ Track Listing:

1) No Respect

2) Believe

3) Best Of Me

4) Choke

5) Dead World

6) Misery

7) Love Song

8) Dive

9) Parasite

10) Row

11) Fuck It Up

12) Wide

Dope will be touring in 2023 in support of Blood Money Part Zer0 as part of the Rise Of The Machine Tour with Static-X and Fear Factory. The 42-date trek kicks off February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, CA and wraps up April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Dates have been selling out across the country with more sell outs to be announced in the future. Remaining tickets for the Rise Of The Machine Tour can be found at: www.DopeTheBand.com.

Rise Of The Machine North American Tour 2023

Feb 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Feb 27 – Portland, OR – Roseland

Feb 28 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

Mar 01 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater (Sold Out)

Mar 02 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

Mar 03 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

Mar 04 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

Mar 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

Mar 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

Mar 08 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

Mar 09 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Mar 11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Mar 12 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

Mar 14 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater

Mar 15 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

Mar 16 – Charlotte, NC – Underground (Sold Out)

Mar 17 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage (Sold Out)

Mar 18 – Philadelphia, PA – T.L.A. (Sold Out)

Mar 19 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza (Sold Out)

Mar 21 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Mar 22 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s

Mar 23 – Montreal, QC – MTelus (New Venue)

Mar 24 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall (New Venue)

Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall (Sold Out)

Mar 26 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues (Sold Out)

Mar 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

Mar 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Mar 30 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

Mar 31– Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde

Apr 01 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Apr 02 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

Apr 04 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection

Apr 05 – St. Louis, MO – Del Mar Hall

Apr 06 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Apr 07 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

Apr 08 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Apr 09 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

Apr 11 – Denver, CO – The Summit

Apr 13 – Las Vegas, NH – House Of Blues

Apr 14 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

Apr 15 – Los Angeles, Ca – Belasco Theater (Sold Out)