COLDPLAY Adds Second Shows In Los Angeles, San Diego and Vancouver For ‘Music Of The Spheres World Tour’

Due to overwhelming fan demand, today Coldplay announced additional second shows in Vancouver, San Diego, and Los Angeles to their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The newly added performances take place at Vancouver’s BC Place on September 23rd, San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on September 28th, and Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl on October 1st.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale starting Monday, January 30 at 10AM PT on Ticketmaster.com.

The limited west coast run comes on the heels of their highly successful year of touring in 2022, where Coldplay sold more concert tickets than any other artist and broke attendance records around the world.The iconic band – who were crowned Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards – will bring their spectacular stadium show to Seattle, Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles this September and October, where they will perform classic hits such as “Yellow”, “Viva La Vida”, “Clocks”, “A Sky Full Of Stars” and “My Universe” in stadiums bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

Support will be provided by the multi-Grammy winning H.E.R and fast-rising New Jersey artist 070 Shake. Complete tour dates are available below and at coldplay.com/tour. Stay tuned for more cities to be announced.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WEST COAST TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

23: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) – NEW SHOW

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

28: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) – NEW SHOW

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

OCTOBER

1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) – NEW SHOW

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 6 million tickets across Europe, North America, and Latin America, receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike, with the Dallas Observer calling the show “mind-blowing” and the Houston Chronicledescribing the band’s performance as “pure joy”. The band rounded off an amazing 2022 with a leg of dates in Latin America, culminating with 10 incredible shows in Buenos Aires (one of which was live broadcast to cinemas in a record-breaking 81 countries around the world).

The tour has also made headlines for its groundbreaking sustainability initiatives which include the world’s first tourable battery system and the first ever stadium show powered by renewable energy. As part of their commitment to cut tour emissions by 50%, the band have pledged to plant one tree for every ticket sold and have offered fans incentives to travel by low-emission transport. Fans can even help to power the show by using kinetic bikes and energy-generating dance floors. Full info can be found at sustainability.coldplay.com.

DHL is the Official Logistics Partner of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, supporting the band in their mission to cut tour emissions by 50%.

Additionally, the $20 Infinity Ticket Program will be available for the west coast shows above at a later date. These tickets allow more fans access to the Music Of The Spheres World Tour. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).

The band are also nominated for three Grammy Awards next month, including Album of the Year for Music Of The Spheres.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES:

MARCH

10: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

11: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

13: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

14: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

17: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

18: São Paulo, BR – Estadio do Morumbi (Support: CHVRCHES)

21: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

22: Curitiba, BR – Estadio Couto Pereira (Support: CHVRCHES)

25: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

26: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

28: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Estadio Nilton Santos Engenhão (Support: CHVRCHES)

MAY

17: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

18: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

20: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

21: Coimbra, PT – Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

27: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

28: Barcelona, ES – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

JUNE

1: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

3: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

4: Manchester, UK – Etihad Stadium

6: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

7: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro

JULY

1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund

5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken

8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi

15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

23: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

28: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

OCTOBER

1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)